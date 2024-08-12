Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulates President Draupadi Murmu on Timor Leste’s highest civilian award

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday extended his wishes to President Draupadi Murmu for receiving Timor-Leste’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste. Saha said that this award acknowledges her remarkable dedication to public service, social welfare and women’s empowerment.

Taking it to a social media post on X, Manik Saha wrote, “Warmest congratulations to Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu on receiving Timor-Leste’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, from President Jose Ramos-Horta. This prestigious award acknowledges her remarkable dedication to public service, social welfare and women’s empowerment, as well as the thriving friendship between India and Timor-Leste. @rashtrapatibhvn.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was a proud moment for the people of the country as President Droupadi Murmu was honoured with the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, and said that this reflects the strong ties and mutual respect between the two Nations. President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest civilian award on Saturday. The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women.

PM Modi posted on X, on Sunday, emphasizing that the award is also a recognition of her monumental contribution to public life for several years. “It is a proud moment for us to see Rashtrapati being honoured with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation’s highest civilian award. This reflects the strong ties and mutual respect between our countries. It is also a recognition of her monumental contribution to public life for several years,” PM Modi stated on X.

After receiving the award, President Murmu said that the “honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste.” President Murmu arrived in Timor Leste on Saturday, after concluding her visits to Fiji and New Zealand. In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Jose Ramos-Horta at the airport.

Moreover, cheerful children also greeted her on the way from the airport. She also held a bilateral meeting with her Timor Leste counterpart today in Dili, underlining the strong connection between the two nations. The two leaders also discussed the opportunities to enhance the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste. President Murmu’s visit is the first-ever Head of State level visit from India to the South East Asian country. She also addressed the Indian Community Reception in Dili. President Murmu was accorded ceremonial reception and guard of honour at the Presidential Palace in Dili. The President’s visit to Timor Leste comes at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta. (ANI)

