Tripura CM Manik Saha Flags Off Northeast’s First MEMU Train

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the Northeast’s first Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train at a simple function held at Agartala Railway Station. The train will operate between Agartala and Karimganj in Assam.

Addressing the gathering, he said the introduction of the MEMU train reflects the rapid expansion of the railway network in the State and the region. He also said that the State is expected to be connected by a Vande Bharat Express in the near future.

The Chief Minister said he recently met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to review the railway infrastructure available in the State and discuss the prospects for its further expansion, including the doubling of railway tracks. Saha said the Railway Minister had assured him that several proposals pending before the Ministry would be considered. He added that the recent introduction of electric train services in the State marked a significant milestone in its railway development.

Speaking about the State’s future prospects, he said work is underway to operationalise the Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh over the River Feni in South Tripura and the railway link between Agartala and Akhaura. He said that once these projects become operational, they will open up new avenues of development in the region.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee also attended the programme.

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