Tripura CM Manik Saha Hails PM Modi For Launching UNNATI Scheme

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on November 12, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, or UNNAT-24.

He was speaking in a program on awareness cum workshop on the newly launched scheme in Hall No. 1 of the government-run Prajan Bhawan Auditorium.

Ms. Vishwasree B., the Director of Industries, delivered the welcome address, while Kiran Gitte, the Secretary of the Industries Department, gave the keynote address and provided a detailed explanation of the scheme.

The chairman of TIDC, Nabadal Banik, was also present in the program along with the minister for industries, Santana Chakma, but the chief secretary, J.K. Sinha, was not present.