Tripura CM Manik Saha Hails PM Modi For Launching UNNATI Scheme

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on November 12, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, or UNNAT-24.
He was speaking in a program on awareness cum workshop on the newly launched scheme in Hall No. 1 of the government-run Prajan Bhawan Auditorium.
Ms. Vishwasree B., the Director of Industries, delivered the welcome address, while Kiran Gitte, the Secretary of the Industries Department, gave the keynote address and provided a detailed explanation of the scheme.
The chairman of TIDC, Nabadal Banik, was also present in the program along with the minister for industries, Santana Chakma, but the chief secretary, J.K. Sinha, was not present.
There was a brief overview of the UNNATI by the National Project Management Unit (NPMU), followed by a presentation on the scheme by the NPMU.
During the discussion and information exchange in the awareness program, it was revealed that Tripura currently has a GSDP of Rs 82,624 crores, reflecting a growth of 10/11% over the previous 5/6 years.
There are 2.15 lakh MSMEs on paper in the state, but among them, only 48 thousand are operational, while there are 80 thousand self-help groups.
All operational and new units will eventually benefit from the new subsidy scheme.
