Tripura: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Nursing College Building in Agartala

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the state government was working to ensure modern and quality healthcare services reach people in both urban and remote areas, particularly children, senior citizens and economically weaker sections.

He said this after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Agartala Government Nursing College, BR Ambedkar Nursing School and the ANM (R) Training Institute at Durjoynagar in the outskirt of Agartala.

Built at a cost of Rs 8.44 crore, the three-storey building is expected to strengthen nursing education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new building of the Narsingarh Primary Health Centre during the programme.

He said the government had been continuously upgrading healthcare infrastructure and expanding medical services across the state.

The number of beds in district hospitals had been increased, while outpatient department (OPD) services had been expanded in the state's referral, district and subdivisional hospitals as well as other healthcare centres.

The Chief Minister said the new building of the Narsingarh Primary Health Centre would be completed soon.

He added that the government was implementing various development projects within stipulated timelines, with the objective of improving the quality of life of the people.

Also Read: Golaghat Electricity Offices Face Questions Over Vehicle Hiring Procedures