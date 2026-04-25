Tripura CM Manik Saha orders strict action after post-poll violence, visits affected areas

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, upon returning to Agartala from his election campaign in West Bengal, visited multiple affected areas across the state to assess the ground situation after the post-poll violence in the State.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, DGP Anurag, District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and senior administrative and police officials, the Chief Minister took stock of the damages and reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures.

During the visits, the Chief Minister directed officials to take immediate steps to restore normalcy, assess damages, and initiate compensation for the affected families. He also issued strong instructions to law enforcement agencies to take prompt and stringent action to curb violence and prevent further incidents.

Following these directives, senior officials have been deployed across sensitive, vulnerable, and volatile areas, maintaining strict vigilance and ensuring necessary preventive and corrective measures are being implemented to stabilise the situation.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar urged the citizens to stay alert and inform any instigating activity to the SDM or BDO. This comes amid an ongoing law and order situation in Tripura following the declaration of ADC election results on April 17; several incidents of post-poll violence have been reported across the state.

Kumar said that relief has been provided to the affected individuals after the post-poll violence in Tripura. "From the beginning, there was strict instruction, be it either Police or Administration, as the police are for enforcement of law & order & the duty of administration is to give relief to the people. Under the guidance of CM, everything has been focused & all mischievous activities have been scrutinised, verified & simultaneously, relief has also been given," he said. (ANI)

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