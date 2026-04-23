Tripura and Mizoram register wins in North East Rising Cup 2026

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tripura and Mizoram registered win in the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 (U-15 Girls) Cricket held in two differenc venues on Wednesday.

At the ACA Cricket Academy in Fulung, North Guwahati, Tripura defeated Meghalaya by 8 wickets. Meghalaya were bowled out for 75 in 23 overs, with Aviana Myrthong scoring 35. Purba Chowdhury starred with the ball for Tripura, claiming 4 for 5, while Hrishita Sutradhar took 2 for 20. In reply, Tripura comfortably reached 76 for 2 in 14.3 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 40 from Sayantika Sutradhar. Onasa M. Sangma picked up 2 for 13 for Meghalaya.

In the other match at Judges Field, Mizoram edged past Sikkim by 14 runs. Mizoram posted 118 for 5 in 35 overs, with Remruati PC top-scoring with 54 and Christina Lalbeisei remaining unbeaten on 12. For Sikkim, Shristi Gurung and Samten Tamang took two wickets each. In reply, Sikkim were bowled out for 104 in 26.2 overs despite a fighting 50 from Kushi Chettri. Remruati PC impressed with the ball as well, taking 3 for 21, while Rakil Malsawmzuali chipped in with 2 for 15.

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