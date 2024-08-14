Tripura: CM Manik Saha organizes Tiranga rally ahead of Independence Day

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a Tiranga rally on Tuesday ahead of the 78th Independence Day on August 15. Tripura CM Manik Saha said, “PM Modi has called for the initiative ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Independence of the country. We also need to pay tribute to the bravehearts in the security forces who sacrificed their lives. We should celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign very well. This started in 2022. In Tripura, this is being celebrated on 13, 14 and 15th.”

He further said that the marathon being organized here has created a good environment here. “We are working towards ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Tripura’. PM Modi has given us the HIRA model of development for Tripura which means the development of highways, Internet, Railway and Airway. Along with development, brotherhood should also exist. Students and social working organizations have gathered here. The way India is working for progress under PM Modi we will also work in the same way,” he added.

Tripura CM, students from various schools, BJP state president, Mayor, AMC, Director of Higher education and other ministers were present in the programme among thousands of Karykartas. CM Saha said that the State Government has started a series of activities in the wake of an appeal made by PM Modi in the last episode of Mann ki Baat to all Indians to celebrate Independence from August 14th to 15th in all towns, cities, blocks, panchayat and districts. Earlier CM Manik Saha on Monday attended a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event at Battala in Agartala ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations. The event, aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene in the community, was part of the larger nationwide campaign to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment.

Taking to ‘X’ social media platform, Saha said, “Proud to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign called by PM Narendra Modi. Contributed to its success by participating in a Swachh Bharat campaign at the Battala market area today. Let’s celebrate our independence in a clean and dignified environment, reflecting the true spirit of freedom on Independence Day.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the party’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on the occasion of Independence Day. In the 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate Independence Day.

