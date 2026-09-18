Tripura CM Manik Saha Pushes 158 Investment Projects with 100-Day Action Plan

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that concept notes and detailed proposals for more than 158 investment projects have been received and directed officials of various departments to work towards grounding all feasible projects within a stipulated timeframe. Chief Minister Saha on Wednesday instructed the Secretaries and Directors of various departments to prepare a 100-day action plan to ground the feasible projects and said that the Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha would conduct a monthly review of the progress to maximise investment and employment generation in the state. "The huge investment potential that has opened up in Tripura must be implemented quickly and transformed into employment and economic development. Each investment proposal must be implemented within a specific timeframe by setting specific targets," he said.

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