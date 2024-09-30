Tripura CM Manik Saha says BJP govt will reopen cases of killings during Left, Cong regimes

Agartala: The BJP government in Tripura would reopen the cases of killings and murders that happened during the previous regimes of Left and Congress, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

While addressing a voluntary blood donation camp here, Saha, who holds the home portfolio, said that his government would reopen old cases of killings and murders to expose the history of “killings and terror tactics” by the opposition CPI-M-led Left parties and the Congress.

“After exploring the legal provisions and discussing with the experts, the old cases of killings and murders would be reopened,” the Chief Minister said and criticised the Left parties and the Congress for raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came a week after the opposition Congress in Tripura took out a massive protest rally and gheraoed the Tripura Police headquarters here over the alleged “deteriorating law and order situation”, while also demanding strict action against the perpetrators who are involved in a series of crimes including lynching.

The CPI-M also announced that it would hold a statewide mega rally here on October 3 in protest against the “deteriorating law and order situation” in Tripura.

The CPI-M dominated the Left Front and the Congress ruled Tripura for many decades after Tripura became a full-fledged state in 1972.

The Chief Minister said that both the Left and the Congress have lost the people’s faith and to keep their relevance in politics raising false and fabricated issues to draw the people’s attention.

Urging people to donate blood voluntarily to save hundreds of lives, Saha, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said that blood has no religion, and blood donation has no substitute.

“Time would come when there would be no substitute for BJP in the country because people have understood that this is the only party that works for them. What the Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, he delivers,” he said.

Saha also mentioned that, on the occasions of birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP had arranged many social initiatives.

“Every year, we carry out such social work under ‘Seva Hi Dharma,’ and through these efforts, we maintain our connection with the people.

The BJP government is working for the people and their development. Starting from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to distributing clothes and other essentials, we stand with the people,” he added. (IANS)

