MDoNER-funded 100-bedded Kolasib District Hospital to transform healthcare in Mizoram

KOLASIB: In a significant boost to the healthcare infrastructure of Mizoram, the construction of the new 100-bedded Kolasib District Hospital is nearing a critical phase. A high-level site visit was conducted on Thursday to review the progress of the project, which is being supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) under the NESIDS scheme.

During the inspection, officials from the North Eastern Council (NEC) and state departments assessed the quality of civil works and discussed timelines with the executing agencies to ensure the timely completion of the modern medical facility.

The project aims to upgrade the existing 60-bedded facility, which has been operating out of a congested building constructed in 1979. Speaking on the impact of the new hospital, Dr Samuel L Fanai, Medical Superintendent and Paediatrician at Kolasib District Hospital, termed the project a "great blessing" for the region.

"This hospital coming up is a great blessing for the district of Kolasib. Now this is going to be a 100-bedded hospital. Before, it was only a 60-bedded hospital. Actually, the original hospital was built, I think, way back in 1979. So the building was very old and very congested. Now with this new building coming up, I think we can give more services to the public. This will be very helpful for the people of this district," Dr Samuel said.

He further noted that the hospital expects to see an average of 100 to 120 patients daily and will soon house advanced equipment like CT scans and specialists in Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, and ENT as per IPHS norms.

The construction, being executed in three distinct blocks (A, B, and C), presents unique engineering challenges due to the hilly terrain and the necessity of keeping the old hospital operational during the transition.

Explaining the layout, Kelvin Lalhnachhuana, Executive Engineer, PWD, said, "Block A will house the OPD and Operation Theatres, while Block B is designated for Gynaecology, Pediatrics, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Block C will include private cabins and a cafeteria." (ANI)

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