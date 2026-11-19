SHILLONG: Celebrating 25 years of music, faith and cultural identity, the Shillong Chamber Choir has released a special album titled 'Uncle Neil, Our Songs, Our Story', paying tribute to its founder and late maestro Neil Nongkynrih, whose vision continues to shape the choir's musical journey.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the anniversary celebrations in Shillong, bringing together government representatives and members of the music fraternity to commemorate the contribution of Nongkynrih to the state's musical landscape.

Describing the Shillong Chamber Choir as the brainchild of Nongkynrih, Sangma said his legacy continued to live on through every melody created by the ensemble. He recalled the founder's passion for music, dedication and affection for his musical family, describing them as a continuing source of inspiration.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the choir's role in taking Shillong and Meghalaya's deep-rooted love for music to audiences across India and the world. He described the new album as a fitting tribute to Nongkynrih's legacy and the group's 25-year journey.

Sangma further recalled his special bond with Nongkynrih through music and appreciated the late founder's vision of nurturing young talent. He also welcomed Spotify's initiative, saying the partnership would help bring Meghalaya's musical heritage and stories to a global audience.

He said, "Look at Shillong and Meghalaya, if you want real music, music that is different from everything else, and real talent, well, that's the place to be. And I think Spotify can partner with us to make this particular vision and goal happen. So, you know, that's how we grew up, and those are some of the things that we wished we could do. And we felt that we had this opportunity to make it happen for others who should do it. And that's why this grassroots music programme has come up. I'm very keen to see that we can take this forward."(ANI)

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