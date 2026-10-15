Tripura Enforces Ban on Non-Green Firecrackers Ahead of 2026 Puja Festival

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: No licences will be issued for the sale and storage of banned firecrackers in Tripura ahead of the 2026 Puja festival, with the state authorities reiterating that only approved improved and green crackers will be permitted. An official notification stated that applications received from traders and individuals seeking temporary licences or permits to sell and store firecrackers that do not meet the prescribed environmental standards have been rejected or cancelled.

Under the existing rules, only Reduced Emission (Improved) Crackers and Green Crackers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are permitted to be manufactured and sold in Tripura. The manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers, commonly known as laris or series crackers, are completely banned as they cause significant air and noise pollution and generate solid waste.

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