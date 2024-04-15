Tripura Establishes Voter Help Line, Appoints Complaint Redressal Officers

AGARTALA: The Chief Election Officer’s office in Tripura has established a Voter Help Line in all 60 Assembly Constituencies. This is to provide voters and political parties with a central system to address their queries, issues, and complaints during the General election for the Lok Sabha.

An order signed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Puneet Agarwal, stated that to ensure voters and political parties have a central system to address their queries, issues, and complaints during the 2024 General Election for the Lok Sabha, a Voter Help Line will be established at every Assembly Segment Level.

Efforts are also being made to promote the segment-wise Voter Help Line numbers.