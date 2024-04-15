Tripura Establishes Voter Help Line, Appoints Complaint Redressal Officers

AGARTALA: The Chief Election Officer’s office in Tripura has established a Voter Help Line in all 60 Assembly Constituencies. This is to provide voters and political parties with a central system to address their queries, issues, and complaints during the General election for the Lok Sabha.
An order signed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Puneet Agarwal, stated that to ensure voters and political parties have a central system to address their queries, issues, and complaints during the 2024 General Election for the Lok Sabha, a Voter Help Line will be established at every Assembly Segment Level.
Efforts are also being made to promote the segment-wise Voter Help Line numbers.
The order read, “One dedicated Complaint Redressal Officer (CRO), as assigned by the concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), will be the in-charge of Voter Help Line (Mobile Number with WhatsApp) for respective Assembly Segment under the supervision of the concerned Assistant Returning Officer. The said Complaint Redressal Officers with the help of his team will maintain records of each complaint, address the complaint and assign suitable Officer/team to resolve it immediately and inform back the complainant.”
The Chief Electoral Officer also mentioned in the order that the Complaint Redressal Officer (CRO), who is responsible for the Voter Help Line, will also manage the social media accounts of the relevant Assembly Segment.
This includes monitoring the accounts of prominent political leaders and local news channels to track any news or issues being shared or circulated, and taking appropriate action.
The order further added, “Further, for effective implementation of the mechanism, all the Complaint Redressal Officers (CROs) are hereby authorized to take up with Civil, Police Sector Officers, Flying Squads, Static Surveillance teams, Video Surveillance teams, Officer-in Charges of concerned Police Stations, CAPF units, TSR units of respective Sub-Divisions to address or attend any complaint received through Voter Help Line number immediately under the supervision of the Assistant Returning Officer concerned, with overall guidance of the Returning officer. The concerned team accordingly shall take necessary action promptly for disposal of the complaint/issue and send the action taken report to the CRO.”
ALSO WATCH: