Tripura Gears Up for Lok Sabha Vote Counting on June 4; CEO Agarwal Ensures Arrangements

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal has announced completion of comprehensive arrangements for counting of Lok Sabha votes scheduled for June 4 He inspected counting hall and strong room at Umakanta Academy in Agartala. Agarwal confirmed preparations are on track to ensure a seamless vote-counting process.

“Preparations have begun across all 60 counting halls, located at 20 different sites. Various measures are being implemented to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of vote counting at each polling station. Each centre is equipped with a CCTV system, firefighting equipment, a three-tier security system, and an uninterrupted power supply,” Agarwal stated.

The CEO’s inspection is part of series of evaluations to ensure efficacy of security measures and logistical arrangements. Agarwal emphasized meticulous planning involved. He detailed extensive security protocols being enforced. “No complaints regarding strong rooms have been received so far. A three-layer security system includes CAPF. State Armed Forces and Tripura Police. We are also working to enhance security,” he added

In addition to security apparatus Agarwal noted the collaborative efforts of administrative officials. Political party representatives also contribute. They focus on reviewing and bolstering security of the strong rooms. This collective oversight aims to maintain integrity. It promptly addresses any concerns.

The Chief Election Officer expressed satisfaction with current security measures in place across state. He highlighted coordination. Preparedness of involved agencies is evident. The presence of robust security framework comprising of CCTV surveillance, continuous power supply to prevent disruptions during the vote-counting process.

The detailed preparations underscore administration’s commitment to conducting a transparent. Efficient election. CEO’s proactive approach in inspecting facilities. Ensuring comprehensive arrangements. Reflects the importance of Lok Sabha elections.

As vote-counting day approaches, residents of Tripura can be assured that electoral process is being handled with utmost diligence and security. The state administration and political parties are collaborating. Their combined efforts will facilitate smooth orderly vote counting.