Tripura Government Steps Up Drive to Fill Teacher Vacancies

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Education Department, Government of Tripura, has issued posting orders to 796 Post-Graduate Teachers and 60 Post-Graduate Teachers (Computer Science). All of them have been asked to join their respective places of posting by the forenoon of July 6.

The posting order has been issued amid the continuing controversy over the regular pay scale. It also clarifies that the newly appointed teachers will not come under the existing pension scheme and will instead be covered by the new pension rules currently being formulated.

It may be recalled that the High Court of Tripura recently directed the state government to extend the regular pay scale to all government teachers from the date of their joining. The state government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the order and is awaiting its decision. The posting orders state that the newly appointed teachers will remain on fixed pay until the outcome of the SLP.

The previous Left Front government had introduced a policy under which all teachers were appointed on a fixed-pay basis for five years before being granted a regular pay scale. Although the BJP had earlier criticised the policy, it has continued to follow it after coming to power.

Regarding the pension, the order states, "As per the notification of the Finance Department, Tripura vide No. F.8(1)-FIN(G)/2004(P-1)/108-305 dated 13-07-2018, Government servants joining the service of the State Government on or after 1 July 2018 shall not be governed by the existing Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (as adopted by the State of Tripura) and orders issued thereunder from time to time.

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