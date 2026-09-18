Tripura hosts first Child Rights Protection Conclave to strengthen juvenile justice and child safety systems

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The first Child Rights Protection Conclave was held at the office of the Tripura State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) at Melarmath, bringing together key stakeholders to strengthen the child rights protection system in the state.

Representatives of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) from different districts, District Inspectors of Social Education (DISE), District Child Protection Officers (DCPO) and Child Helpline participated in the conclave, which also focused on improving coordination among stakeholders. The participants discussed the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Act, expediting investigations into POCSO cases, providing assistance to victims and their rehabilitation, and protecting children from trafficking and cyberbullying.

The conclave also discussed creating child-friendly environments in schools, strengthening the Childline service system and organising exchange programmes on child safety and related challenges. Reservation of seats in private schools for children from financially weaker and deprived families under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act was also discussed.

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