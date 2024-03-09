Tripura: Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu Set To Be Operationalized Soon, Says CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on Saturday, informed that the India-Bangladesh Maitri Setu located in the Sabroom Sub-division of the South District of Tripura, will soon be operationalized.

The Tripura CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the developmental work in the state is getting a huge boost and is accelerating rapidly under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

These remarks were made by CM Saha while he was addressing a program in Sabroom of Tripura’s South District, where the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 8,534.02 Crores on Saturday.