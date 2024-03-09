Tripura: Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu Set To Be Operationalized Soon, Says CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on Saturday, informed that the India-Bangladesh Maitri Setu located in the Sabroom Sub-division of the South District of Tripura, will soon be operationalized.
The Tripura CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the developmental work in the state is getting a huge boost and is accelerating rapidly under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.
These remarks were made by CM Saha while he was addressing a program in Sabroom of Tripura’s South District, where the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 8,534.02 Crores on Saturday.
Reverberating PM Modi's stance, Saha maintained that the overall development in India is not possible without developing the northeastern region.
He also affirmed that this region is witnessing unprecedented development in every aspect and he attributed the visionary Act East Policy as the reason behind this push.
CM Saha added that the HIRA model has been introduced to them by PM Modi, who has laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,534 crores in Tripura.
Moreover, he emphasized the changing political scenario in the state since 2018 under the charismatic leadership of PM Modi.
Furthermore, he stated that the state of Tripura is eagerly waiting for the operation of Maitri Setu, which will transform the state into the gateway of Southeast Asia.
He revealed that the time is inching closer for the operations through Maitri Setu to commence.
Notably, the Sabroom ICP happens to be the largest in Tripura after Akhura and Srimantapur ICP.
In a major boost to connectivity, people hailing from northeast India and other states can easily access the Chittagong port through this ICP.
CM Saha concluded by giving credit to PM Modi for initiating these crucial developmental projects and implementing it efficiently and he also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for this.