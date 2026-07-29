Tripura inks three pacts with NSE to boost capital market access, MSMEs and youth financial literacy

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government on Tuesday signed three agreements with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to expand the state's economic activities by facilitating access to the country's capital market. The agreements were signed at a programme held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.

Welcoming the initiative, the Chief Minister said the agreements would mark a significant step towards enhancing financial literacy, improving efficiency and creating entrepreneurship in the state.

He said the primary objectives of the agreements are to empower youth through financial education and skill training, provide the MSME sector with access to the country's capital market, and create a favourable investment climate in the state.

The Chief Minister said the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) had already emerged as a leading training centre in the country, and the agreements signed on Tuesday would further expand its scope and outreach.

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