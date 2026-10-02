Tripura Introduces State Road Safety Excellence Awards Across 11 Categories

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Road Transport Minister Sushanta Choudhury announced the State Road Safety Excellence Award-2026 to encourage efforts towards preventing road accidents. He made the announcement at a meeting of the State Road Safety Council 2026 held at the Conference Hall of the State Secretariat.

He said the Road Safety Excellence Awards would be presented in 11 categories for outstanding work. The categories included Best District in Road Safety, Best District in Enforcement of Traffic Laws, Best District in Reduction of Road Accident Fatalities, Best Police Station in Road Safety, Best Hospital/Trauma Care Centre in Road Safety, Best Ambulance Service, Best Road Engineering Initiative, Best Fire Service, Best Accident Investigation, Best Good Samaritan (Rah-Veer), and Best Functional Initiative by the Transport Department.

The Transport Minister said the Government was giving serious importance to road safety issues to prevent road accidents. The concerned departments had been instructed to work more actively in accordance with road safety guidelines to reduce accidents.

He said that with everyone's cooperation, the Government was implementing various programmes to raise public awareness about road safety and prevent loss of life.

Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury briefed the Transport Minister on various measures taken for road safety and other activities of the Transport Department. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts participated in the meeting virtually.

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