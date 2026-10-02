Arunachal: CRPF Observes Blood Donation Day, Inspires Youth in Longding

ITANAGAR: The 36th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) observed National Voluntary Blood Donation Day at the District Hospital, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday, with the participation of senior officers and personnel.

As part of the observance, CRPF personnel voluntarily donated blood and raised awareness about the importance of regular, voluntary and unpaid blood donation. The initiative also encouraged greater public participation in the life-saving cause, particularly among the youth.

The programme highlighted the CRPF's community outreach and social responsibility initiatives. The participation of its personnel conveyed a message of compassion and service and further strengthened the bond between the Force and the local community, a press release said.

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