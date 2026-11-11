Vincent Pala claims VPP losing support ahead of Shillong Lok Sabha bypoll

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H. Pala on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Voice of the People Party (VPP), claiming that the regional party's spectacular electoral surge in 2024 would not be repeated as voters had become disillusioned with its performance and unfulfilled promises.

Campaigning for the upcoming Shillong Lok Sabha byelection at Sutnga, Pala claimed that the political mood was shifting away from the VPP, which emerged as a major political force in Meghalaya after its strong showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The VPP has gone down. How much it has gone down, we will know only when the election comes," Pala said, claiming that several former VPP supporters had become disillusioned and were moving towards the Congress.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has emerged as one of Meghalaya's most significant regional political forces, particularly in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Led by Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, the party built its political campaign around issues of indigenous rights, transparency, accountability and the protection of local interests.

Pala, however, alleged that the party had failed to translate its promises into governance and accused it of betraying the expectations of voters.

The Congress leader questioned the VPP's commitment to accountability and transparency, alleging that the party's conduct had failed to match the principles on which it sought public support.

He also targeted the party over issues related to employment and the reservation policy, claiming that the interests of Khasi and Jaintia communities had suffered despite the VPP's political promises.

Pala further cited the issue of trading licences, alleging that the situation on the ground had not changed despite the VPP's earlier assurances on protecting indigenous economic interests.

Seeking to sharpen the political battle ahead of the byelection, the Congress chief said Meghalaya's young voters were increasingly judging political parties on their record rather than rhetoric.

With a substantial section of the electorate comprising young voters, Pala said access to information had made it difficult for political parties to escape scrutiny over their promises.

Claiming that the Congress was rebuilding its support base across the state, Pala declared that his party was "coming up very strong".

The remarks signal an intensifying contest for political space in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, where the VPP's emergence has reshaped Meghalaya's traditionally fragmented political landscape. (IANS)

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