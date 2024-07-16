Tripura Man Scripts History; Becomes Third Indian Cyclist To Reach Everest Base Camp

AGARTALA: Bapi Debnath, 34, also known as Neel, is the third Indian and eighth global cyclist to reach Mount Everest's South Base Camp on a bicycle.
Neel, a Kolkata-based cinematographer and editor, is originally from Chandrapur in Agartala and a proud alumnus of Tripura's Umakanta Academy School.
His journey began on May 21, 2024, in Kolkata with a single-gear cycle. He carefully planned his route, passing through major places such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Saloni Border, Kathmandu, Gurmi, and Namche Bazaar before arriving at the South Base Camp on July 14.
While reflecting on his journey, Neel stated that he dedicated it to his father and began with no intention of setting any records. His achievement was finally realized once officials at numerous checkpoints acknowledged his efforts.
His journey was full of difficulties, including negotiating rough roads and managing with only a toolkit, spare tire, and cycle spokes.
Throughout the journey, Neel had a variety of wonderful encounters. To prevent weather-related digestive problems, he cooked mostly boiled food while camping. Temples and roadside dhabas in India served as his refuge, and the people at Ram Mandir in Kathmandu provided invaluable support, stated Neel.
His arrival in Tengboche on July 15 marked the end of an unbelievable expedition but also the start of a new chapter in cycling history.
Neel is proud not only as a record-breaker but also as an inspiration, demonstrating that with determination and resilience, anyone can conquer any obstacle.
