Tripura Man Scripts History; Becomes Third Indian Cyclist To Reach Everest Base Camp

AGARTALA: Bapi Debnath, 34, also known as Neel, is the third Indian and eighth global cyclist to reach Mount Everest's South Base Camp on a bicycle.

Neel, a Kolkata-based cinematographer and editor, is originally from Chandrapur in Agartala and a proud alumnus of Tripura's Umakanta Academy School.

His journey began on May 21, 2024, in Kolkata with a single-gear cycle. He carefully planned his route, passing through major places such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Saloni Border, Kathmandu, Gurmi, and Namche Bazaar before arriving at the South Base Camp on July 14.