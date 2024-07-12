Tripura: North East Gas Grid Project To Be Completed By March 2025

AGARTALA: The Rs 9,265-crore North East Gas Grid (NEGG) project in Tripura is expected to be finished by March of next year, an official said on Friday.
The NEGG project would lay 253 kilometers of gas pipeline across seven districts in the northeastern state as part of an effort to synchronize gas supply in the region.
"The NEGG project in seven districts of Tripura is being undertaken by a joint venture entity - Indradhanus Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL), with stakes from five companies: GAIL, IOCL, OIL, NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Ltd), and ONGC," Vishwasree B, Director of the State Industries and Commerce Department, told PTI.
Approximately 105 km of the pipeline have been constructed so far, out of the total target. The remaining sections, which are currently in various stages of land acquisition, pipeline welding, and laying, are scheduled to be completed by March 2025.
"Payments for compensation for land acquisition have been delayed a bit because of non-availability of authenticated documents of the owners. However, the district magistrates (DMs) have resolved the issue and the payments are under process," she further added.
Vishwasree noted that once the NEGG is operational, the gas supply will be easier, with steady pressure required for industrial use or power production plants.
The state government has already granted the public sector company ONGC a license to explore for oil and gas in five blocks.
Tripura has an estimated gas reserve of 8 billion cubic meters.
