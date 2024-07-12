Tripura: North East Gas Grid Project To Be Completed By March 2025

AGARTALA: The Rs 9,265-crore North East Gas Grid (NEGG) project in Tripura is expected to be finished by March of next year, an official said on Friday.

The NEGG project would lay 253 kilometers of gas pipeline across seven districts in the northeastern state as part of an effort to synchronize gas supply in the region.

"The NEGG project in seven districts of Tripura is being undertaken by a joint venture entity - Indradhanus Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL), with stakes from five companies: GAIL, IOCL, OIL, NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Ltd), and ONGC," Vishwasree B, Director of the State Industries and Commerce Department, told PTI.