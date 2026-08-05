Tripura Orders All Schools, Education Offices to Form POSH Complaint Committees

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: All the schools, educational Institutions and offices under the Directorate of Secondary Education has been directed to constitute Internal Complaint Committees under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). A memorandum issued by from the directorate instructed all the Head Masters, Principals and head of offices to complete the committee formation by August 13.

The memorandum considered significant as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar has recently visited the state and enquired about the status of harassment cases in the state She also enquired about the steps the state government has taken to give working women protection.

The memorandum issued by the directorate said, Principals, Headmasters, Teachers-in-Charge, Inspectors of Schools, hostels, Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) having at least 10 employees must constitute and formally notify their ICCs in accordance with the provisions of the POSH Act..The memorandum further states that every District Education Office (DEO), along with all government, government-aided and private schools meeting the employee threshold, must establish an ICC comprising at least four members, as prescribed under the Act.

It also instructed to submit to the respective District Education Offices the names, designations, email addresses and contact numbers of all committee members. A Google Form will be shared shortly for online submission, and all institutions have been instructed to complete the process within the stipulated time.

The Directorate will forward the consolidated information to the National Commission for Women as part of compliance with the POSH Act.

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