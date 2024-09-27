Suspension of Sodou Asom Garhichalak Santa organizing secretary Nirupam Borah criticized

TINSUKIA: The suspension of the organizing secretary of Sodou Asom Garhichalak Santa (SAGS) Nirupam Borah without following any official procedure has been criticized. Terming the suspension through a Whatsapp message illegal and autocratic, Nirupam Borah strongly objected such a decision at a press meet held at Tinsukia Press Club on Thursday.

Borah said that he had been holding the post since March 26, 2023 and often objected anti-constitutional activities allegedly perpetrated by the members for which he was disliked by some members. Formation of Majuli committee was in the offing in October. Borah stated that within October he will furnish all records including financial statements. He said that he was suspended in a meeting held clandestinely by few members at Tinsukia on September 23 without serving any prior show cause notice citing reasons as mandatory, thus by doing so they have not only curtailed his constitutional rights but also have also tarnished and defamed his image in public eye, Borah added. He urged the committee members to refrain from making derogatory statements.

