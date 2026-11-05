Tripura Police alert BSF as nine accused in attack on jawans remain at large

AGARTALA: Tripura Police have alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) to maintain heightened vigilance along the international border to prevent the nine remaining accused, allegedly involved in a brutal attack on BSF personnel that left two jawans and an officer critically injured, from fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said on Wednesday. A senior Tripura Police official said that the FIR lodged by the BSF named 19 attackers, of whom 10, including three women, have been arrested so far.

"An intensive search operation, launched immediately after the attack on BSF personnel on Monday night, was still underway to apprehend the remaining nine accused. The accused might cross the international border and take shelter in adjoining Bangladesh to evade arrest. We have also alerted the BSF to keep a close watch and prevent any unauthorised cross-border movement," the senior official told IANS.

Inspector General of BSF, Tripura Frontier, Princee Rani, and Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma, along with other BSF and police officials, visited the Ashabari area along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Tuesday. (IANS)

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