Assam: Dibrugarh police arrested a drug trafficker with heroin

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested a drug trafficker with 24.23 grams of suspected heroin in Dibrugarh on Thursday evening. The drug trafficker has been identified as Arfan Ali (26), resident of Chowalkhowa Dharbandi Chuk, Dibrugarh. He is the son of Habib Ali.

“After getting tip off, we have launched an operation and recovered two plastic soap cases containing suspected heroin of 24.23 grams,” a police official said. A case no 200/2024 under NDPS Act was registered at Dibrugarh police station.

Recently, Dibrugarh police seized 2.806 kg of cannabis (ganja) and arrested two persons in Barbaruah area. The arrested accused has been identified as Basanta Kurmi(22), Azaad alias Teru Kurmi(55).

“The drug racket has been running in an organized way in Assam and Dibrugarh is the hub of the drug trade. The whole supply chain has been going on from Dibrugarh by notorious drug smugglers,” sources said.

He said, “Most of those involved in the drug trade have been arrested under the NDPS Act but some of them are out on bail and secretly running the racket with the help of some agents.”

