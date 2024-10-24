Tripura: Police Arrest Drug Dealer, Seize Yaba Tablets and Marijuana

Agartala: Tripura police has arrested a person and seized 16,000 yaba tablets and six kilograms of marijuana in the Fultoli Naya Para area of the state.

According to the officials, on Tuesday morning, based on a tip-off, police in Amtali conducted a raid at the home of Debjit Bhoumik in Fultoli Naya Para. During the operation, authorities seized 16,000 yaba tablets and 6 kilograms of marijuana, leading to the arrest of Bhoumik.

West District Police Superintendent Kiran Kumar, along with Amtali SDPO and Officer-in-Charge Sitikanta Bardhan, presented the details of the operation to the media.

Dr. Kumar stated that the total market value of the seized drugs amounts to approximately 4.2 million taka. “The police continue to investigate the case to dismantle the local drug network,” SP Kiran Kumar said. Meanwhile, five illegal immigrants were detained at Agartala Railway Station on Monday during a joint operation based on ‘confidential information’.

The Joint operation was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies, said GRP Tripura in their official statement.

The detained individuals include two Bangladeshi nationals and three Myanmar nationals, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh. They were attempting to board a train to travel to other Indian states. (ANI)

