Tripura police, BSF arrest two human trafficking suspect

Agartala: Tripura police, in joint operation with the 42nd battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested two people for their alleged involvement in human trafficking. The arrest was made at Belabor Border Road under Amtali Police Station on Saturday, said police. According to the police, two human traffickers, identified as Liton Mia and Sajal Mia, were arrested on Saturday night. They were apprehended in a case registered at the Agartala GRP station, police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited

Earlier, a Bangladeshi woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in human trafficking in West Tripura's Charipara area, said the police.

The accused was identified as Khadija Begum, aged 36, a resident of Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh.

"A Bangladeshi woman named Khadija Begum was arrested by the GRP (Government Railway Police) from the Charipara area in a joint operation with BSF (Border Security Force) Unit 42 and Amtali Police Station on Saturday afternoon," said police.

