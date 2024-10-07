Tripura Police make elaborate arrangements in view of Durga Puja celebrations

Agartala: Tripura Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in the state. Authorities said that they have been preparing for several days to ensure the festivities remain peaceful and enjoyable for everyone.

"We have been preparing for the Puja for the last few days. As you may know, the honorable Chief Minister conducted a review meeting a couple of days ago, during which we discussed security management for the upcoming Pooja. Strict instructions were given for arrangements to ensure safety and security so we can have a peaceful and enjoyable Durga Puja celebration," the Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan told.

One key point highlighted by Ranjan was the issue of forced collection of Puja donations, which has been addressed by the police. Additionally, specific instructions were given to police officers, including SDPOs, SPs, commanders, and deputy commanders, to intensify patrolling in all police stations and sensitive areas across the state.

The DGP further said that to bolster security, additional forces will be deployed at various Naka points, and CCTV surveillance will be installed in all sensitive areas. Both large and small pandals (temporary structures where the Puja is held) will be under tight security, with pickets set up for crowd control and safety.

Meetings with Durga Puja committees, police officers, and administrative officials have been held to ensure smooth coordination during the festivities.

"We have large and small pandals, and in every location where there will be Pooja, we will set up pickets," Ranjan said.

In line with these efforts, special drives targeting crimes, narcotics, liquor, and antisocial activities have already begun. To curb incidents of drunk driving, the police have started conducting checks with breathalysers. Senior officers are regularly visiting police stations to ensure transparency and strict action against any potential disruptions, the DGP said.

Ranjan also reaffirmed that Durgapuja should be celebrated in its full spirit, and any individual attempting to disrupt the festivities will be immediately dealt with. In preparation, forces have been sent to all police stations, and patrolling has been increased across the state.

"The people of Tripura, whether from villages, micro-interiors, or towns, have the right to enjoy Durgapuja wholeheartedly, as it is the biggest festival in the state. We are determined to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all citizens during this festive season," he added.

With these comprehensive security measures in place, the Tripura Police aims to provide a safe and vibrant environment for this year's Durga Puja celebrations, which are set to take place from October 9 to 13.

Durga Puja is one of the major Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. During this time, devotees celebrate the Durga Utsav with great enthusiasm and joy, worshiping Goddess Durga and performing various rituals to honour her. This festival commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

