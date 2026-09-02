Tripura: Police Recover Decomposed Bodies of Live-In Couple from Rented Room in Agartala

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Police recovered the decomposed bodies of a live-in couple from the same room at Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuhani under the East Agartala Police Station area on Tuesday. After noticing a foul smell coming from the room, local people informed the police, who recovered the bodies after breaking open the door.

It is learnt that Suman Debbarma (40) and Priya Debbarma (39), a divorced woman, had been staying in the rented house for the last three years, and locals had never witnessed any trouble involving them. Locals had not seen them for the last few days and became suspicious after a foul smell started coming from the room.

Considering the circumstances, police suspect that it was a case of contract suicide. However, police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Also Read: Sikkim: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Mangan District