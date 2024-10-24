Tripura: Rape Convict Serving 12-Year Sentence Allegedly Dies By Suicide Inside Jail

AGARTALA: A prisoner serving a 12-year jail sentence for rape at the Central Correctional Home at Bishalgarh in Tripura's Sepahijala district was found dead on Wednesday.

Although the cause of the death has not yet been determined, it is suspected that he died by suicide inside a toilet.

This incident was confirmed by Bishalgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dulal Datta who informed that the deceased, identified as Dilip Debbarma, was serving a 12-year sentence for rape.

The cop informed that the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bishalgarh apprised them about the incident. The police reacted promptly as they immediately rushed to the scene after receiving the information.