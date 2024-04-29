Tripura: Schools To Remain Closed Till May 1 Amid Scorching Heat

AGARTALA: The School Education Department of Tripura has decided to shut down schools from April 29th to May 1st, 2024 due to the scorching temperatures plaguing the state.

The move aligns with an earlier memorandum issued on Sunday by the Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura, which officially announced the closure of all Government, Government-Aided, and Privately Managed Schools, including those under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

This closure is aimed to provide respite to the students from the extreme heatwave persisting throughout the state, thereby ensuring their well-being.