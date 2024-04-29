Tripura: Schools To Remain Closed Till May 1 Amid Scorching Heat

AGARTALA: The School Education Department of Tripura has decided to shut down schools from April 29th to May 1st, 2024 due to the scorching temperatures plaguing the state.
The move aligns with an earlier memorandum issued on Sunday by the Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura, which officially announced the closure of all Government, Government-Aided, and Privately Managed Schools, including those under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
This closure is aimed to provide respite to the students from the extreme heatwave persisting throughout the state, thereby ensuring their well-being.
"In continuation of the earlier memo of even number dated April 23, due to the perpetuation of scorching heat wave throughout the state, it has been decided that all the government and government-aided schools under the Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, schools under TTAADC and privately managed schools will remain closed for more three days from April 29 to May 5," the Education (School) Department said.
This decision to shut down schools reflects the government's robust commitment to put the well-being of students and staff at the forefront amidst the sweltering weather conditions.
District Education Officers have been assigned with the task of ensuring that this directive is implemented in all the schools falling within their respective jurisdictions.
This determined effort is intended towards providing a respite from the adverse effects of the heatwave on students and staff alike.
In this regard, parents and guardians are urged to take necessary precautions and to ensure that children remain hydrated and seek shelter from the sun's intense rays.
