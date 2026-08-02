Tripura Sees Poor Response to Digital Self-Enumeration as Census House Listing Begins

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura recorded a low response to the first phase of digital self-enumeration for the Census, with fewer than 10 per cent of households opting for the online process before the House Listing operation began on Saturday.

Director of Census Operations Ratan Biswas said around 50,000 families completed self-enumeration during the stipulated period, despite extensive awareness campaigns and the state's high level of digitalisation.

He said enumerators have started visiting every household to collect data as part of the House Listing operation, which will continue until August 30. The exercise will be conducted digitally, with enumerators asking 33 questions, while all information provided by citizens will remain confidential.

Biswas urged residents to cooperate with enumerators to ensure the smooth completion of the Census exercise. He added that the Census Directorate had conducted an extensive public awareness campaign in recent weeks and had expected a much higher participation in self-enumeration.

The Directorate has made elaborate arrangements to cover all households through physical enumeration. Meanwhile, North Tripura District Magistrate Chandni Chandra said the district recorded the state's highest digital self-enumeration rate of 10 per cent, while participation in the remaining seven districts stayed below five per cent. She attributed the comparatively better response in North Tripura to sustained public awareness efforts.

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