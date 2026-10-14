Meghalaya News

Meghalaya Assembly Building Set for Completion by December 2026

Meghalaya’s new Assembly building is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, following a safety inspection by IIT Guwahati professors.
Meghalaya Assembly building
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SHILLONG: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma said on Tuesday that professors from IIT Guwahati had recently conducted a safety inspection of the new Assembly building, which was progressing on schedule and was expected to be completed within the current calendar year.

"The new Assembly building is progressing and is on schedule. We are hoping that it will be completed within this calendar year," the Speaker told media persons in Shillong.

Sangma said minor corrections identified during the inspection were being undertaken, while safety assessments continued alongside the construction work. He expressed hope that the building would be completed by the end of this year.

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Meghalaya Legislative Assembly
Speaker Thomas A. Sangma
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