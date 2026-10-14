Meghalaya Assembly Building Set for Completion by December 2026

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma said on Tuesday that professors from IIT Guwahati had recently conducted a safety inspection of the new Assembly building, which was progressing on schedule and was expected to be completed within the current calendar year.

"The new Assembly building is progressing and is on schedule. We are hoping that it will be completed within this calendar year," the Speaker told media persons in Shillong.

Sangma said minor corrections identified during the inspection were being undertaken, while safety assessments continued alongside the construction work. He expressed hope that the building would be completed by the end of this year.

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