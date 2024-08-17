Tripura: Three Myanmar nationals arrested at Agartala railway station

AGARTALA: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three Myanmar nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the GRP officials, the arrested persons have been identified as Kamal Hussain (27), reportedly involved as a tout, and two women, Rashida (20) and Ajida (19).

All three are residents of Rohingya camps in the Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh. Kamal Hussain is from Jamtala Camp No. 17, Rashida from Kanchipara Camp No. 22, and Ajida from Musuni Camp No. 26.

A case has been registered against the trio at the GRP Station in Agartala, and further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of their entry into India and their intended destination, they said.

This arrest has raised concerns regarding the movements and activities of undocumented migrants in the region, officials added.

Earlier, in July, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier (NF) railway claimed to have apprehended 47 illegal migrants and five Indian agents during checks across various stations of NF Railway. The checks were conducted in June this year.

