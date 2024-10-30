Tripura: Three Youth Arrested For Brutally Assaulting Woman Over Extramarital Affair

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police have arrested three suspects for brutally torturing a married woman who was involved in a secret affair.
The alleged assailants have been identified as Srijit Das (22), Akash Sarkar (21) and Indrajit Sarkar (28).
During the investigation, the police charged as many as seven people in connection with the shocking incident that took place in the Bagber area under the jurisdiction of the Kalamchoura police station.
According to sources, the other accused suspects in this despicable act are on the run.
Reports stated that the 28-year-old victim was a married woman who was reportedly caught red-handed with her lover in her locality. A group of youngsters immediately attacked her without any prior warning.
The mob mercilessly disrobed her, tied her to a pole, and assaulted her. The woman later lodged an official complaint with the Kalamchoura police station on October 26. The police registered a case on October 27 and arrested three persons today.
ALSO READ: Tripura: Engineer Drugged and Assaulted by Autorickshaw Driver
ALSO WATCH: