Tripura: Three Youth Arrested For Brutally Assaulting Woman Over Extramarital Affair

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police have arrested three suspects for brutally torturing a married woman who was involved in a secret affair.

The alleged assailants have been identified as Srijit Das (22), Akash Sarkar (21) and Indrajit Sarkar (28).

During the investigation, the police charged as many as seven people in connection with the shocking incident that took place in the Bagber area under the jurisdiction of the Kalamchoura police station.

According to sources, the other accused suspects in this despicable act are on the run.