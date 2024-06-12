Tripura to Establish Northeast's Largest Flower Garden: Forest Minister

AGARTALA: The Tripura state government has announced plans to create the largest flower garden in the Northeast, aiming to improve the environment and attract more tourists.
This large project will be located in the Tulashikhar forest range in the Takchaiya area of Khowai district.
Tripura's Forest Minister, Animesh Debbarma, stated that land has already been set aside for the garden.
This garden will be a trial project, and if it works out well, similar gardens could be created in other districts.
Minister Debbarma stated that in recent years, many old trees along the roads had been cut down for various development projects, such as widening the national highway.
He mentioned that unfortunately, there was no alternative to removing these trees.
To address the environmental impact and sustain oxygen levels, he announced plans to plant five lakh saplings on July 5, all within five minutes.
The plantation campaign will involve administrative staff from different departments, along with participants from schools, colleges, social organizations, and the army.
It will kick off a month-long tree-planting effort that will continue throughout the year.
The minister emphasized the significance of not just planting the saplings but also maintaining them properly.
Moreover, there are plans for planting fruit-bearing and flowering trees along the sides of the newly expanded national highway.
Seedlings of trees will be given for free to schools, colleges, paramilitary forces, the army, and other institutions to plant in public spaces.
In July, seedlings will be available for private land planting at Rs 2.5 per seedling from Forest Nurseries.
