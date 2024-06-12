Tripura to Establish Northeast's Largest Flower Garden: Forest Minister

AGARTALA: The Tripura state government has announced plans to create the largest flower garden in the Northeast, aiming to improve the environment and attract more tourists.

This large project will be located in the Tulashikhar forest range in the Takchaiya area of Khowai district.

Tripura's Forest Minister, Animesh Debbarma, stated that land has already been set aside for the garden.

This garden will be a trial project, and if it works out well, similar gardens could be created in other districts.