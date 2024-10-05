Tripura to Launch 'Unity Mall' in All 60 Assembly Constituencies to Boost Local Products

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that ‘Unity Mall’, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be established in all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state to promote and marketing of local products.

Laying the foundation stone of the PM-Unity Mall at Hapania in West Tripura district, the Chief Minister said that such a shopping mall would foster further development and boost the economy.

He said: “Unity Mall is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another one of his dream projects is the Light House (apartments), which is also almost complete. I have said that if there are any issues, we will sit down and solve the problems.”

Those responsible for constructing the ‘Unity Mall’ have stated that they would complete the work within 27 months, the Chief Minister said urging the concerned MLA and local people to help and keep a close eye on the under-construction mall from time to time.

Saha also mentioned that the Prime Minister often speaks about “Unity in Diversity.” “Through the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative, a garden was set up on Kartavya Path in Delhi, with soil collected from every state. Following the same thought process, Unity Mall is being established, aligned with the One District One Product initiative. Our products will also reach other states so that people can become aware of the diverse offerings from all states,” stated the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister told the function that Rs 150 crore would be spent on the construction of the PM-Unity Mall at Hapania in West Tripura district.

For the sustainability of the mall and to generate economic growth, the government has decided to include everything required to set up a modern mall, he said and asserted that after the completion of this mall, the area would also be developed further.

“It is my dream to establish something unique in each of the 60 Assembly constituencies to promote widespread development. Following this, many more developments would take place.

Our handicraft artisans would also benefit from this project. I want to urge the contractors to complete the Unity Mall at the earliest,” he said.

The Unity Mall at Hapania on the outskirts of the capital city is being constructed on 4.18 acres of land and would feature 45 stalls, 36 commercial stalls, and additional stalls for the 8 districts of the state.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary Abhishek Singh, and Municipal Commissioner of the AMC Shailesh Kumar Yadav were also present in the foundation laying ceremony. (IANS)

Also Read: RSS holds 'Sanchalan' in Tripura to foster Hindu unity and patriotism

Also Watch: