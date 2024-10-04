RSS holds 'Sanchalan' in Tripura to foster Hindu unity and patriotism

Agartala: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Tripura Pradesh, organized a ceremonial march, or Sanchalan, on Wednesday. The organisers stated that the Sanchalan is aimed at uniting Hindus across various sections of society.

Thousands of karyakartas (volunteers) and sanghakaris (participants) gathered to promote Hindu unity and consciousness during the event.

Ranadhir Chakraborty, Paschim Zilla Karyavah of RSS Tripura Pradesh, emphasised the importance of this annual event. He explained that the Sanchalan is held at the end of Pitripaksha and the beginning of Matri Paksha to inspire Hindu consciousness among the people. The march started from Amtali HS School grounds, passed through the town area, and concluded at the same venue, promoting a message of unity.

“Every year, at the end of Pitripaksha and the beginning of Matri Paksha, the RSS organises the Sanchalan. It is meant to ignite the hidden consciousness of Hinduism among people. India needs Hindus to be conscious now, which is why the Sanchalan is significant,” Chakraborty told ANI.

He stressed that awareness of Hindu identity is more crucial than ever in today’s times. He urged the youth, intellectuals, and seniors to join the RSS.

The event also featured Tripura Pradesh Prant Sangha Chalak, Bimal Kanti Ray, who highlighted the annual nature of the Sanchalan and its importance in instilling patriotism among Hindus.

He explained that the RSS conducts this event to bring Hindus together, irrespective of caste, community, or profession. “We aim to spread the message that Hindus should remain united, and this Sanchalan is our way of achieving that,” he added.

The march served as a call for Hindus across the nation to unite, with a strong emphasis on patriotism and solidarity, which the RSS believes are essential in today’s times, said the organisation. (ANI)

