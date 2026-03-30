Tripura Tops Nation in Mann Ki Baat Participation, CM Saha Highlights Jal Jeevan Progress

Tripura has once again claimed the top spot in national participation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Sunday.

Saha made the announcement after attending the 132nd episode of the programme at Barjala, near Agartala, where he was joined by senior party leaders including Chief Whip of the state Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy.

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