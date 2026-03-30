Tripura Tops Nation in Mann Ki Baat Participation, CM Saha Highlights Jal Jeevan Progress

Tripura has once again claimed the top spot in national participation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Sunday.
Saha made the announcement after attending the 132nd episode of the programme at Barjala, near Agartala, where he was joined by senior party leaders including Chief Whip of the state Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy.
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The Chief Minister expressed particular pride over PM Modi's specific mention of Vanghmun village in the Jampui Hills of North Tripura district — a remote, mountainous settlement that was once severely water-stressed.
"Earlier, people in Vanghmun faced significant hardship in accessing drinking water. Today, through innovation, that challenge has been addressed, which is a matter of pride for Tripura," Saha said.
The village, located at an altitude of around 3,000 feet, has installed rooftop rainwater harvesting systems across nearly every household — a community-driven solution that caught the Prime Minister's attention during Sunday's broadcast.
Saha used the occasion to highlight what he described as one of his government's most significant achievements in rural infrastructure.
When the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018 — ending 35 years of Left Front rule — the state's coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission stood at just 3 per cent.
Today, that figure has risen to approximately 86 per cent, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is committed to reaching full 100 per cent coverage despite the state's geographical challenges, including limited natural water sources.
"Through innovative planning and sustained effort, we are determined to achieve full success in the Jal Jeevan Mission in the coming days," Saha said.
Saha noted that Sunday's episode of Mann Ki Baat covered a wide range of topics, including health awareness, agriculture, fisheries, and sports.
He singled out discussions on reducing oil consumption and encouraging regular exercise — particularly among young people — as especially relevant for Tripura's population.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the reach of central welfare schemes, including free electricity initiatives, saying they are making a tangible difference in rural and refugee communities by improving access to education and boosting agricultural productivity.