TRIPURA: GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, Tripura is ready to perform his first kidney transplant. Led by a dedicated team of doctors and physicians who have undergone rigorous training under the guidance of Shiza Hospital Research Institute (SHRI), the program marks a pivotal moment in the country’s medical scene Chronic kidney disease is on the rise in Tripura, mainly due to factors like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, renal failure, indiscriminate use of painkillers in the lack of medical supervision.

Inspite of the critical importance of such options, patients from Tripura had historically had to seek treatment in large states burdened with high costs associated with medical interventions but due to with the concerted efforts of GB Pant Hospital and the support of Shiza Hospital in Manipur, Tripura is ready to donate new kidneys to local services.

Over the past three months, a multidisciplinary team comprising of urologists, neurologists, senior nurses, anesthesiologists and consultants in Manipur underwent specialized training to lay the foundation for an alternative concept in the more exclusive wing of GB Pant Hospital. The joint effort, spearheaded by the Government of Tripura, reflects a concerted effort to improve the healthcare infrastructure of the state and meet the growing healthcare needs of its citizens.

The Deputy Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, Dr Kanak Chaudhary expressed his view over the development, stressing that the future holds an optimism for more successful treatments. With the help of careful preparation and strategic partnerships it aims to successfully manage the challenges of kidney transplantation.

This initiative of kidney transplant service being launched at GB Pant Hospital is a major breakthrough in the healthcare sector of Tripura. It is likely to provide greater access to life-saving treatment to patients battling threatening kidney ailments. As the nation seeks to strengthen its medical capacity, this development underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare at the local level and thus reducing the burden on patients and their families while a bright future for Tripura is being hopeful.