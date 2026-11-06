Meghalaya prepares for Shillong Lok Sabha by-election

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya began preparations for the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election, with the Election Department completing the first-level checking and commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and identifying polling personnel, vehicles and security requirements. Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed chaired a review meeting on Thursday at the Main Secretariat in Shillong to assess Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at polling stations. Chief Electoral Officer Dr B.D.R. Tiwari said the State was ready to conduct the election once the Election Commission of India announced the schedule.

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