CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's first woman Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, retired on Thursday after more than three decades of service. Anurag Agarwal took charge as the acting DGP

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Nongrang made history when she took charge as Meghalaya's first woman DGP on May 20, 2024.

The Meghalaya Police organised a ceremonial farewell parade in her honour at the 1st MLP Battalion in Mawiong, Shillong. She returned the force's salute during the ceremony, which was attended by personnel from various districts, battalions and police headquarters.

Reflecting on her career spanning over 30 years, Nongrang said her service had given her opportunities to grow and contribute to the police force. Expressing pride in the Meghalaya Police's achievements, she said it was among the few police forces in the country to have successfully tackled insurgency independently. She also paid tribute to more than 120 police personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty, crediting their sacrifices for the force's achievements and reputation.

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