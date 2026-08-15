Tripura University Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy with National Anti-Ragging Campaign

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura University on Thursday reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against ragging and organised an awareness march, speech competition and awareness meeting as part of the National Anti-Ragging Day and Week observances. The university’s Anti-Ragging Committee organised the programme under the direction of Vice-Chancellor and committee chairman Prof Debabrata Das. Students, faculty members and administrative officials participated in the campaign.

The morning awareness march saw students carrying posters and banners against ragging. The initiative focused on promoting mutual respect, dignity and empathy and creating a safe and inclusive learning environment on the campus. Addressing the main programme at the Central Library conference hall, Acting Registrar Prof Samir Kumar Seal said the university would not compromise on incidents of ragging.

“Tripura University is a ragging-free campus. Our policy against ragging is zero tolerance,” he said.

He said preventive measures had been strengthened across departments and hostels. The university also reconstituted an Anti-Ragging Squad through a notification issued on August 4 to strengthen monitoring and preventive measures.

Dr Shailesh Kumar Srivastava, convenor of the Anti-Ragging Committee and nodal officer, said surveillance and awareness activities had been intensified across the campus. Recent notifications relating to the Anti-Ragging Committee and squad had also been uploaded on the university website.

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