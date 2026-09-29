Meghalaya Panel Seeks Job Placement Tie-Ups for ITI Graduates

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Estimate Committee asked the Labour Department to prioritise job placements for students graduating from government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and explore formal placement partnerships with corporate houses and other agencies.

Committee chairman and Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem said the panel reviewed ITIs in Shillong, Tura, Jowai, Williamnagar, Nongpoh, Mawkyrwat, Khliehriat, Ampati and other parts of the State to assess employment opportunities for trained students.

Syiem said the department had been instructed to explore signing MoUs with various agencies to create a structured transition from vocational training to employment.

He said placement should be a priority for ITI graduates and that their skills should be matched with suitable employment opportunities.

Syiem also said ITI training formed only part of a broader employment-generation strategy, which required financial support and encouragement for entrepreneurship through government schemes.

He described unemployment as a major challenge for Meghalaya and other States, saying it could not be addressed through a single measure or overnight.

The committee also called for MoUs with corporate houses and other agencies to facilitate employment for ITI graduates in trades corresponding to their skills.

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