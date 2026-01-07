Tripura: Youth Congress leader Shahjan Islam arrested

AGARTALA: Youth Congress leader Shahjan Islam, who was arrested on Monday in connection with two cases, will be produced before a local court on Tuesday, an official said.

In June last year, a Yuva Morcha leader lodged a complaint against Shahjan Islam for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during a live Facebook post. Subsequently, BJP Minority Morcha leader Billal Miah also filed another FIR against the Youth Congress leader for making offensive comments. Shahjan Islam had been missing since the two FIRs were registered against him.

"Last year, on 8 June 2025, an incident took place that created an atmosphere of unrest across the entire city. In connection with this incident, a person named Shahjahan Islam had posted several doubtful comments and also made many objectionable remarks targeting the Chief Minister of Tripura," Deba Prasad Roy, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sadar said.

"Based on intelligence inputs, a police team carried out a raid at Joypur on Monday and arrested him," Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Police Station Rana Chatterjee told ANI.

The accused will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of West District on Tuesday (January 6) for further legal action, the official said. However, police did not specify why he was not produced before the court on the day of his arrest. (ANI)

