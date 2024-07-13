Vicky murder case: Primary suspect Raju Barman brought back to Tripura

AGARTALA: The primary suspect in the murder of Bharat Ratna Sangha secretary Durga Prasad Deb (also known as Vicky), Raju Barman, was brought back to the state on Thursday under heavy police escort.

The West District Additional SP Chiranjib Chakraborty, SDPO NCC Subrata Barman, and Airport OC Abhijit Mondal, along with a large contingent of police officers, accompanied Raju Barman from the airport to Agartala.

Raju Barman, the main accused in the brutal murder of Vicky, the secretary of a social Club situated at Ushabazar, Agartala was apprehended by the state police's crime branch in Assam's Kamrup district.

The arrest took place at Chata Bari under Bakul Police Station jurisdiction. The crime branch had been tracking Barman, who had been evading capture since the incident.

According to West District SP Dr. Kiran Kumar, who provided details to ANI, Barman was brought back to the state on a transit remand from Assam on Thursday. Further investigations are going on, and the police are expected to present Barman in the courtroom soon.

The community eagerly awaits more updates as the legal proceedings progress. (ANI)

