Assam Ravaged by Sudden Torrential Rain, Resulting in Significant Damage

Similarly in Arunachal Pradesh, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places along with heavy rain in Assam and Nagaland.

The bulletin also forecasts partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius.

Apart from the torrential rain on Friday, Assam is currently experiencing a very hot and dry spell, with temperatures in many cities across the state rising at least five degrees higher than usual.

On Wednesday, Guwahati recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.4 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year.

The Meteorological Department expects the current hot weather in Assam to continue for the next few days.