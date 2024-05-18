Assam Ravaged by Sudden Torrential Rain, Resulting in Significant Damage

GUWAHATI: Assam experienced sudden torrential rain, strong winds and thunderstorms on Friday evening, causing significant damage to property in various areas.
In addition to Guwahati, Sonapur and Tihu experienced heavy rainfall. As per reports, a large tree was uprooted at Kur Kuria along the Digaru-Kur Kurai road, leading to halt of vehicles movement on the route.
After the rain, officials from the Sonapur forest division cleared the debris from the road, allowing traffic to move.
In Nalbari’s Tihu town, a massive tree was uprooted falling onto the road near Ulubari Petrol Pump.
The tree blocked the Nalbari-Sarthebari route, bringing traffic to a standstill. Another tree fell upon a small pan shop, causing destruction.
Tree uprooting was also witnessed in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area which damaged a parked vehicle on the side of the road.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour.
Over the next 24 hours, the weather bulletin predicts thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds in isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Similarly in Arunachal Pradesh, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places along with heavy rain in Assam and Nagaland.
The bulletin also forecasts partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius.
Apart from the torrential rain on Friday, Assam is currently experiencing a very hot and dry spell, with temperatures in many cities across the state rising at least five degrees higher than usual.
On Wednesday, Guwahati recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.4 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year.
The Meteorological Department expects the current hot weather in Assam to continue for the next few days.
