Tripura's Railway Network to be Fully Electrified by August: Official

AGARTALA: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) aims to finish electrifying the railway track from Lumding to Sabroom in Tripura before August this year, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

They have finished electrifying 165 kilometers out of the total 265 kilometers of track from Dharmanagar to Sabroom via Agartala.

The remaining 100 kilometers are expected to be completed by August this year. Additionally, the electrification work from Lumding to Badarpur (172 kilometers) is also progressing.